Kadri’s winner halts Coyotes’ comeback, Flames win 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored the game-winning goal at 15:42 of the third period and added two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. Dillon Dube and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary, which has won five of its last six games at the Saddledome. Shayne Gostisbehere and JakobChychrun each had a goal and an assist for Arizona, which has won just one of its last 10. Dan Vladar, starting for the fifth time in the last seven games, made 18 stops. Karel Vejmelka had 24 stops for the Coyotes.

