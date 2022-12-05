Leonard returns, hits game-winner as Clippers beat Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 16 points, including an 18-foot jumper with 1.4 seconds to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-117 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in his return from a right ankle sprain. Paul George also came back from a strained hamstring Monday to score 19 points along with seven assists for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Reggie Jackson and Nic Batum each had 13 points, and John Wall added 12 points and 12 assists off the bench. Luke Kennard added nine points off the bench in his first game back from an injury as well. Kelly Oubre had 28 points and P.J. Washington bounced back from an 0-for-13 shooting night on Saturday night to score 26 for the Hornets.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.