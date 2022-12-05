McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplantis named World Athletes of Year

World-record setters Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis have been named World Athletes of the Year by World Athletics. McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles twice during the year, the last coming during the summer when she finished the race in 50.68 seconds. Duplantis, who competes for Sweden, set both the indoor and outdoor world records in pole vault this year. He jumped 6.2 meters at indoor worlds for the indoor record. His highest mark is 6.21 meters, which he set on the last jump in the last event at outdoor worlds over the summer.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.