McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplantis named World Athletes of Year
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
World-record setters Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Mondo Duplantis have been named World Athletes of the Year by World Athletics. McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles twice during the year, the last coming during the summer when she finished the race in 50.68 seconds. Duplantis, who competes for Sweden, set both the indoor and outdoor world records in pole vault this year. He jumped 6.2 meters at indoor worlds for the indoor record. His highest mark is 6.21 meters, which he set on the last jump in the last event at outdoor worlds over the summer.