AP source: Guardians, 1B Josh Bell reach $33M, 2-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Guardians and slugging first baseman Josh Bell have agreed to a $33 million, two-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a review of medical records. Bell played for Washington and San Diego last season, batting .266 with 17 homers and 71 RBIs in 156 games. Cleveland is coming off a surprising 2022 season, going 92-70 and winning the AL Central for the first time since 2018.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.