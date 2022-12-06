Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s top two pass rushers are leaving for the NFL. Defensive end Colby Wooden announced in a video on social media that he is skipping his senior season to enter the draft. Edge rusher Derick Hall also posted a video to announced his plans to leave. Hall is a senior who already had accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but could have returned for a fifth season. He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection. Hall is projected as a potential second-round draft pick while projections have Wooden in the mid-round range.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.