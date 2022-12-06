Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has surgery, out of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Arsenal says Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery on a knee injury that ended his involvement in the World Cup. Jesus was hurt in Brazil’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the group stage on Friday. Arsenal is the Premier League leader. It did not say for how long the striker will be sidelined. Arsenal says “Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation program.” Brazil advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals after beating South Korea 4-1 on Monday.