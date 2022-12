LONDON (AP) — England coach Eddie Jones has been fired less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup. Jones took charge of England after 2015 World Cup. He led England to the final of the tournament in 2019 and won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge. But a poor 2022 record of six losses, one draw and just five wins in 12 test matches helped bring an end to the Australian’s tenure.

