FACT FOCUS: 5 full-court shots a stretch even for Curry

Stephen Curry is known for scoring deep 3-point shots and buzzer-beaters from half-court but even the celebrated Warriors guard didn’t sink five consecutive full-court baskets, despite a convincingly edited video that swept social media this week. The clip of the 34-year-old phenom racked up more than 28 million views and more than 40,000 shares on Twitter after Sports Illustrated posted it on Sunday. However, the video is “not real,” said Raymond Ridder, Warriors senior vice president of communications. Sports Illustrated acknowledged on Tuesday that the video wasn’t real. Its tweet credited the video to Ari Fararooy, a video creator known for similar stunts.

By JANIE McCAULEY and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

