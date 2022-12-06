Hall of Famer Croom: ‘Not enough progress’ for Black coaches

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Hall of Famer Sylvester Croom says there has not been enough progress in college football when it comes to the hiring of Black head coaches. Croom, a star player for Alabama in the early 1970s, became the first Black head football coach in the Southeastern Conference in 2004 when he was hired by Mississippi State. Since then, there have been only four others and there are currently no Black head coaches in the SEC. Only one of 16 head coaching vacancies in major college football this year has been filled by a Black coach. Croom called it ‘disappointing’ and ‘frustrating,’ but said he was happy to see Deion Sanders get an opportunity with Colorado.

