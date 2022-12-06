Skip to Content
Husso makes 43 saves, helps Red Wings beat Lightning 4-2

By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ville Husso made 27 of his 43 saves in the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2. The Red Wings got goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Adam Erne and David Perron. Detroit, which has missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, moved into a third-place tie in the Atlantic Division with Tampa Bay. Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for the Lightning.

