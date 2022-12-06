Husso makes 43 saves, helps Red Wings beat Lightning 4-2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ville Husso made 27 of his 43 saves in the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2. The Red Wings got goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Adam Erne and David Perron. Detroit, which has missed the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, moved into a third-place tie in the Atlantic Division with Tampa Bay. Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for the Lightning.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.