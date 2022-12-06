Miles Kelly leads Ga. Tech to 79-77 win over rival Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Miles Kelly hit a huge 3-pointer and then a drive for the game-winner as Georgia Tech rallied to beat Georgia 79-77, taking advantage of a nightmarish final minute for Bulldogs guard Terry Roberts. Roberts missed a 3-pointer, turned the ball over twice with bad passes, and was called for an offensive foul as he was trying to drive toward the hoop for the basket that would’ve sent the game to overtime. A pair of second-chance buckets seemingly put Georgia in control with a 77-73 lead. The Bulldogs wouldn’t score again as Kelly led the comeback for the Yellow Jackets.

