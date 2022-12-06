NBA adds Maurice Podoloff Trophy for team with best record

There’s now another trophy for NBA teams to chase. The league announced Tuesday that the team with the best regular season record will now receive The Maurice Podoloff Trophy, named for the first commissioner of the NBA. And that name strongly suggests that another trophy tweak is coming — since until last season, the league’s MVP trophy was named for Podoloff. Denver’s Nikola Jokic received the Podoloff Trophy when he won his first MVP award in 2021; when he won MVP again last season, he also received a crystal ball amid a leaguewide redesign of many trophies.

