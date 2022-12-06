Players from all 3 US tours get together for QBE Shootout

The final PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament of the year is the QBE Shootout and it has players from three main tours in America. The 12 two-player teams include Steve Stricker from the PGA Tour Champions. Also playing are Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson from the LPGA Tour. The previous winners are Kevin Na and Jason Kokrak. They are not back because the PGA Tour suspended them for joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The European tour is in South Africa for the Alfred Dunhill Championship. It has no players from the top 50 because Louis Oosthuizen fell out of the top 50 this week.

By The Associated Press

