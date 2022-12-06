PRINCETON, N.J. — Led by Ryan Langborg’s 19 points, the Princeton Tigers defeated the Lafayette Leopards 69-58 on Tuesday night. The Tigers improved to 7-2 with the win and the Leopards fell to 1-9.

