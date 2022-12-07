Browns DBs eager to catch up with Bengals chatty WR Chase

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase missed Cincinnati’s game against Cleveland on Halloween. Some of the Browns’ defensive backs are excited to finally catch up with the Bengals’ uber-confident star wide receiver Sunday. Chase added fuel to an already heated rivalry this summer when he called out Cleveland cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II during an appearance on a podcast. Chase didn’t play in Cleveland’s shocking 32-13 blowout of Cincinnati, but that doesn’t mean the Browns have forgotten what he said. The Browns have won the last five meetings against Cincinnati. Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in four tries.

