Chargers’ Derwin James questionable with quadriceps injury

Add Derwin James to the list of Los Angeles Chargers players whose status for Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins is questionable. The Chargers said the fifth-year safety didn’t participate in practice Wednesday because of a lingering quadriceps injury. Coach Brandon Staley conducted a walkthrough instead of a full practice, so the report is an estimate of what players’ participation would have been. Staley says James is day to day.

