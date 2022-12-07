FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 14

Although Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are winning games, they aren’t doing it with elite offensive output and Brady has consistently been just a high-end QB2 for most of the season. He did finish as the QB8 in Week 13 thanks to another last-second rally. D’Andre Swift might be heating up just in time to make a fantasy football playoff surge. Swift’s snap rate jumped up to 51.4% in Week 13 after sitting in the 30s for three straight weeks. He had 14 carries and six targets for 111 total scrimmage yards.

