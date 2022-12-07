German soccer facing day of decisions on coach, league CEO

BERLIN (AP) — German soccer faces a day of decisions amid questions over the futures of both national team coach Hansi Flick and league chief executive Donata Hopfen. The German soccer federation is meeting to discuss the fallout from Germany’s early World Cup exit and simmering issues of discontent among Bundesliga clubs and teams from the second division. Federation president Bernd Neuendorf is to meet with German soccer league vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke to discuss the future for German soccer after three straight disappointing performances in major tournaments. Germany’s management is under pressure for a marked improvement before the country hosts the 2024 European Championship.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.