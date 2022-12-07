Hall, Tyson lead Clemson in 80-75 win over Towson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 22 points, Hunter Tyson had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Clemson defeated Towson 80-75. Chase Hunter added 14 points and seven assists, and Alex Hemenway added 15 points for Clemson. The Tigers missed only two shots over the final eight-plus minutes, shot 53.8% overall and made 14 of 23 3-pointers. Clemson went ahead by as many as five points for the first time, 71-66 on a three-point play by Hunter with 3:31 remaining. Hunter scored in the lane at 1:21 to put Clemson ahead by five again and the Tigers finished it out with free throws in the final minute.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.