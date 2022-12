NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and the Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 on Wednesday night. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games. Terry Rozier scored 30 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 29 for the Hornets. They have lost three straight and seven of 10.

