James, Davis out for short-handed Lakers against Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sat out Wednesday’s game at Toronto because of a sore left ankle, one night after he played 36 minutes in a 116-102 loss at Cleveland. James had 21 points and 17 rebounds Tuesday but lost for the third time in 20 career games against the team that drafted him. Anthony Davis, who left Tuesday’s loss after one quarter because of a non-COVID illness, was also unavailable Wednesday against the Raptors. Davis is the Lakers’ leading scorer. The Lakers were also without guard Patrick Beverley and forward Wenyen Gabriel.

