Kentucky QB Will Levis to enter NFL draft, skip bowl game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has announced on social media he will declare for the NFL draft and skip the Wildcats’ upcoming Music City Bowl against Iowa. Levis is projected as a first-round selection next spring. The senior completed 65% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games this season. He led the Wildcats to 17 wins over two seasons. He thanked Wildcat coaches, teammates and fans in his Twitter post and expressed gratitude for helping him find confidence, success and lasting friendships at Kentucky.

