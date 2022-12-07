Longtime Cubs radio voice Hughes wins Frick Award

CHICAGO (AP) — Longtime Chicago Cubs radio voice Pat Hughes has won the Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting. The 67-year-old Hughes is the third Cubs broadcaster to receive the award. He joins Jack Brickhouse in 1983 and Harry Caray in 1989. He has been the team’s radio announcer for 27 seasons after spending 1983 with Minnesota and 1984-95 with Milwaukee. Hughes has called Kerry Wood’s 20-strikeout game in 1998, eight Cubs no-hitters and nine postseason appearances. He was at the mic in 2016 when Chicago won its first pennant since 1945 and captured its first World Series championship since 1908. Hughes will be honored July 22 as part of the Hall of Fame induction weekend. He was one of 10 finalists for the award.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.