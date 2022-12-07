SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Led by KC Ndefo’s 17 points, the Seton Hall Pirates defeated the Lincoln (Pa.) Lions 82-55 on Wednesday night. The Pirates are now 5-4 on the season.

