Netherlands’ Noppert on Messi in World Cup: `He’s a human’

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andries Noppert is ready to face Lionel Messi if the Argentina star takes a penalty kick in Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal match. The Netherlands goalkeeper made his international debut in the team’s opening match in Qatar. He says Messi is “the same like us. He’s a human.” Messi has 21 goals in 26 penalty kick attempts for Argentina among his 94 international goals. He converted his spot kick to put Argentina ahead in the opening 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. He then had his shot saved by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny as Argentina won 2-0 to reach the round of 16.

