SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 5 Notre Dame and Lafayette have postponed a women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday because of health and safety protocols. No other details were immediately available. The game was supposed to be played at Lafayette in Easton, Pennsylvania. The schools say they are looking at whether the game can be rescheduled. The Fighting Irish are still supposed to host Merrimack on Saturday.

