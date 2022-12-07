Randle, Knicks win 113-89 after Hawks lose another starter

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 34 points and 17 rebounds, and the New York Knicks capitalized on another key Atlanta Hawks injury to coast to a 113-89 victory. Trae Young showed up wearing sneakers in the Knicks’ blue-and-orange colors with “King of Broadway” on them, but he was left largely having to win this one alone after the Hawks lost a third starter when Dejounte Murray sprained his left ankle after 3 1/2 minutes. Already without starting forwards John Collins and De’Andre Hunter, the Hawks trailed by as many as 28 points in their fifth loss in seven games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.