Rangers use 4-goal 3rd period to beat Golden Knights 5-1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Rangers scored three goals in 1:54 in the third period to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1. New York’s Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist. Teammate Artemi Panarin reached 600 career points. The Rangers are 7-2-1 in their past 10 road games. Their scoring backed goalie Igor Shesterkin, who saved 25 of 26 shots. Vegas goalie Logan Thompson saved 32 of 37 shots. The Knights’ Jonathan Marchessault scored in his third consecutive game.

