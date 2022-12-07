Rested Mbappé to face England in World Cup quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé will be ready to face England at the World Cup on Saturday. France teammate Ibrahima Konaté delivered that reassuring message a day after Mbappé missed a team training session. That was news that perhaps England fans did not want to hear three days before the teams meet in the quarterfinals. Konaté says Mbappé had a routine recovery session and “there’s nothing worrying.” Mbappé’s two goals in the 3-1 win over Poland gave him a tournament-leading five at this year’s World Cup. He is expected to be closely marked on Saturday by Kyle Walker. He is England’s fastest defender.

