Scotland wing Graham out until February with knee injury

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland wing Darcy Graham has been ruled out until February because of a knee injury that could jeopardize his participation in the Six Nations tournament. The 25-year-old Graham sustained damage to his medial collateral ligament during a match with his club Edinburgh on Saturday. The club says Graham will be sidelined until February. Scotland kicks off its Six Nations campaign against England on Feb. 4 and hosts Wales a week later. Scotland plays at defending champion France on Feb. 26. Graham scored a hat trick for Scotland against Argentina last month.

