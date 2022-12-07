ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Led by Drew Pember’s 22 points, the UNC Asheville Bulldogs defeated the Warren Wilson Owls 122-70 on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs are now 6-3 with the victory.

