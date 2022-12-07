White scores 16, Johnson 14 as USC beats CSU Fullerton 64-50

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tre White scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, Kobe Johnson added 14 points, five assists and three steals and Southern California beat Cal State Fullerton 64-50. The Titans missed six consecutive shots and committed three turnovers over the first five minutes as USC scored the first 13 points and Reese Dixon-Waters made a driving layup that gave the Trojans a 22-5 lead midway through the first half. Latrell Wrightsell Jr., the only Fullerton player to score in double figures, had 17 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.