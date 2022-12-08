Burmester takes early lead at Alfred Dunhill in South Africa

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Dean Burmester made six birdies on the back nine to complete his 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead at the Alfred Dunhill Championship. The 33-year-old South African had managed just two birdies and a bogey by the midway point of his opening round at Leopard Creek. Lukas Nemecz of Austria is one shot back. Deon Germishuys eagled the par-5 18th and joined fellow South Africans Darren Fichardt, Branden Grace and Jaco Ahlers in a tie for third with Frenchman David Ravetto, two strokes off the lead.

