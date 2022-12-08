Colorado cruises past Colorado St. 93-65 behind Simpson’s 27

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half and Colorado cruised to a 93-65 victory over Colorado State. Colorado (5-5) shot 64% (21 of 33) in the second half, finished 57% (38 of 67) overall and grabbed 19 more rebounds. Simpson, the Buffaloes’ leading scorer averaging 16.2 points, made five 3-pointers, finished 10 of 18 from the field and was three points shy of matching a career best. Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points for Colorado State (6-4). Colorado football coach Deion Sanders was in attendance during the second half.

