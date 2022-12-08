Disastrous season has Colts mulling more changes after bye

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought they’d spend their bye week contemplating their playoff possibilities. A disastrous season instead has them on the cusp of being mathematically eliminated. They’ve changed quarterbacks twice, fired coach Frank Reich, fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and are working with a revamped and short-handed coaching staff under interim coach Jeff Saturday. Even more changes could be looming when Indy returns to work next week. And it will soon be followed by a long, challenging and potentially even more tumultuous offseason.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.