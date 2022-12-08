Eagles try to earn a playoff berth with win at Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to become the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season when they face the New York Giants on Sunday. Coach Nick Sirianni’s team will bring an 11-1 record into the matchup. It can clinch a berth with either a win or a tie against the Giants. The Giants are 7-4-1. They have slipped in recent weeks, going 1-3-1 in their past five games. New York has not made the playoffs since 2016.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.