Hawks’ Murray to miss about 2 weeks with sprained left ankle

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle. He is the third Atlanta starter to go down with an injury in the past week. Murray was hurt during the first quarter night of a 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks. The Hawks announced his prognosis after he underwent an MRI in New York. Atlanta is also missing forward John Collins with a spained left ankle and forward De’Andre Hunter with a right hip flexor strain. The Hawks have lost five of seven games.

