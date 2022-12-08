Mikonowicz, Toledo women upend No. 14 Michigan 71-68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Sammi Mikonowicz made a layup with 13.6 seconds left and then added two free throws at 3.1 seconds as Toledo beat No. 14 Michigan 71-68 for its first win over a ranked team in 12 years and first on the road since March of 1996. The Rockets extended their nation’s best road winning streak to 14 and ended the Wolverines’ home winning streak at 21, which was the third-longest in the nation. Leigha Brown put the Wolverines on top 68-67 win a shot from the elbow with 20.3 seconds to play. After a timeout, Mikonowicz got the ball at the right elbow and drove to the basket for the winner. She padded that with foul shots after grabbing the rebound on a Brown miss.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.