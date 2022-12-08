No. 3 Ohio State races past New Hampshire 92-36

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon tied a career-high 20 points and No. 3 Ohio State allowed seven points in the second half as the Buckeyes beat New Hampshire 92-36 Thursday. The Buckeyes outscored the Wildcats 53-7 in the second half and 30-4 in the third quarter. They shot 51% from the field and 40% from the 3-point arc. McMahon scored 12 of her points in the second half and tied her career-best of five steals. Taylor Mikesell added 19 points and shot 4 of 6 from 3. New Hampshire held a 9-8 lead before Ohio State closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run.

