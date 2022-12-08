Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:28 PM

Report on D-I reform to be delivered at NCAA convention

KTVZ

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NCAA’s Division I transformation committee is scheduled to provide a final report and recommendations during the association’s convention. The committee has been working on reforming standards for Division I membership, championship access and governance. Some of the changes the Division I Board of Directors could implement next year include creating more sport-specific governance with additional oversight committees, similar to those used for basketball and football. The committee has been meeting weekly with some exceptions since last January.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content