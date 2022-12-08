Tom Brady heads home for rare road game vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tom Brady grew up in the Bay Area going to Candlestick Park with his family watching Joe Montana, Steve Young and other greats from the San Francisco 49ers dynasty. Brady has had few chances to go back home in his 23-year career, so he relishes the opportunity on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers take on the 49ers in a matchup of first-place teams. Brady will be opposing rookie Brock Purdy, who is making his first career start at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken left foot.

