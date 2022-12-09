2 low-ranked French tennis players get life bans for fixing

LONDON (AP) — Two low-ranked French tennis players have been banned from the sport for life after being found guilty of match-fixing by a hearing officer. Jules Okala, a 25-year-old with a career-best ATP ranking of No. 338, and Mick Lescure, a 29-year-old with a top ranking of No. 487, “admitted multiple charges,” the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced Friday. Neither player is allowed to compete at — or even attend — any sanctioned tennis event again. Okala was found guilty of seven match-fixing charges and fined $15,000 in addition to the permanent suspension. Lescure was found guilty of eight charges and fined $40,000.

