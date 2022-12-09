Barnes scores 20 points, Kings rally to beat Cavs 106-95

CLEVELAND (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 20 points and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points, 18 rebounds and six assists as the Sacramento Kings rallied for a 106-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kevin Huerter made two 3-pointers in 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter, fueling a 19-0 game-ending run by Sacramento. The Cavaliers held their largest lead at 95-87 on Cedi Osman’s layup with 4:50 left, but were held scoreless on their final 10 possessions. Caris LeVert had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists for Cleveland, which had its seven-game home winning streak snapped.

