England coach lets captain Kane do final World Cup pep talk

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate has nothing to tell his players just before they leave the locker room to play France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. That’s his choice. Southgate prefers players to take control and cites his own playing experience of managers who could “mess it up” by talking too much before kickoff. The England coach was asked Friday for insight into what he’s going to tell players just before they face the defending champion. Southgate says “Nothing at all.” Captain Harry Kane does the final prematch talk.

