Georgia QB Bennett is old-school Heisman Trophy contender

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen of the last 14 Heisman Trophy winners to enter the NFL have done so as first-round draft picks, including all 11 quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett is a contender from another era of college football. The Georgia quarterback already has a national championship ring. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Bennett is no lock to be drafted at all, but has become a bona fide college football star. Bennett is one of four Heisman finalist quarterbacks along with USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan.

