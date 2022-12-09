Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks snapped their four-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece, and Scott Harrington scored his first goal for San Jose in just its second win in nine games. Trevor Zegras scored and John Gibson stopped 15 shots before leaving early for the NHL-worst Ducks, who have lost seven of eight. Anaheim was trying to win two straight games for only the second time all season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.