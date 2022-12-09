Neymar ties Pelé’s all-time record with Brazil at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Neymar has moved into a tie with Pelé as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 goals. The Brazil forward scored in the first half of extra time of his team’s World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia. Pelé remained in a hospital in Brazil treating a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. The latest medical report said the 82-year-old Pelé was doing OK. The 30-year-old Neymar scored his 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil. Pelé’s goals came in 92 appearances with the national team between 1957 and 1971.

