Russian athletes could compete in Asian events, IOC says

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says it will examine a proposal for athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus to resume competing in international sports events in Asia. The move comes ahead of a packed calendar of qualifying events for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The IOC recommended in February that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be excluded from competition in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Most Olympic sports followed its lead and imposed bans. The IOC now says it will “lead the further exploration” of an initiative from the Olympic Council of Asia to allow Russia and Belarus to compete there.

