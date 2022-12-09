Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:48 PM

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

KTVZ

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl was stricken while in the media tribute at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and could not be revived. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar. He said he was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content