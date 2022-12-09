Students sue Vermont school over response to sex assaults

Three women are suing the University of Vermont, alleging the school failed to properly respond after they reported they had been sexually assaulted at school. The women say in a lawsuit filed this week that a number of administrators and school staff showed “deliberate indifference to student-on-student harassment, sexual assault, and drugging.” The university said in a statement that it stands by its procedures and protocols. One of the women alleges she was assaulted by a former school basketball star who now plays in the NBA, but the player was not named as a defendant. He denies the allegation.

